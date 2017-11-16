Magic's D.J. Augustin: Hopes to return by Monday

Augustin (hamstring) said that he hopes to play either Saturday against the Jazz or Monday against the Pacers, Josh Robbins of The Orlando Sentinel reports.

Augustin has missed the last seven games with a strained left hamstring, but it looks like the point guard is nearing full healthy headed into the weekend. Upon his return, Augustin is expected to take over as the team's primary point guard behind Elfrid Payton, which would likely send Shelvin Mack back to a very limited role off the bench.