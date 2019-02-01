Magic's D.J. Augustin: Huge down home stretch
Augustin totaled 20 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in the Magic's win over the Pacers on Thursday.
With the Magic up only five points, Augustin took over and scored 14 points over the game's final four minutes to secure the win. It was a signature performance, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect too many scoring nights like this - it was only Augustin's fifth 20-point game of the season.
