Magic's D.J. Augustin: Impresses off bench

Augustin had 22 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 109-102 loss at Utah.

Augustin has scored 10 or more points in six of his last seven games off the bench, and he has also dished out five or more assists in four of those contests. He has been quite productive as a reserve and should remain on that role -- although playing between 25 to 30 minutes per game -- ahead of Wednesday's tilt at Denver.