Magic's D.J. Augustin: Joins starting five

Augustin will start at point guard Wednesday against the Lakers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Augustin will join the starting five Wednesday with Markelle Fultz unavailable due to an illness. The veteran point guard started the first five games of the season and posted averages of 8.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 25.2 minutes per contest during that stretch.