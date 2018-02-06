Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads Magic bench with 16 on Monday
Augustin scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three assists, a rebound and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Monday's 111-109 win over the Heat.
The veteran guard is providing some stability on the Magic's second unit, scoring in double digits in six of the last seven games while averaging 11.5 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 boards, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over that stretch. Augustin's fantasy ceiling remains limited unless something happens to Elfrid Payton, however.
