Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads team in scoring versus Hornets

Augustin scored 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with two assists and one rebound across 18 minutes during Friday's 137-100 loss to the Hornets.

Augustin came out firing against his former team, leading the Magic in scoring despite playing just over a third of the game. He'd scored just 17 points combined over his previous two games -- a sign of the fickle nature of the team's rotation as another disappointing season winds to a close. One of the few veteran options on the roster, Augustin seems likely to remain in the starting five Sunday against the Raptors.