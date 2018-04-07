Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads team in scoring versus Hornets

Augustin scored 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with two assists and one rebound across 18 minutes during Friday's 137-100 loss to the Hornets.

Augustin came out firing against his former team, leading the Magic in scoring despite playing just over a third of the game. He'd scored just 17 points combined over his previous two games -- a sign of the fickle nature of the team's rotation as another disappointing season winds to a close. One of the few veteran options on the roster, Augustin seems likely to remain in the starting five Sunday against the Raptors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories