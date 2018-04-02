Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads team with 20 points Sunday
Augustin totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's 94-88 loss to the Hawks.
Augustin has shown flashes of double-double potential over the last few games, collecting close to double-digit rebounds or assists whenever he sees more than 30 minutes on the court. So long as the Magic continue to give the veteran point guard minutes down the stretch, Augustin will be a solid source of points, assists and rebounds from the point position.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Rebound short of first career triple-double•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 32 points in win over Bucks•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Pours in 19 in Saturday's loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Plays 28 minutes despite ankle concerns•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Available Friday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...