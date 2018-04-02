Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads team with 20 points Sunday

Augustin totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's 94-88 loss to the Hawks.

Augustin has shown flashes of double-double potential over the last few games, collecting close to double-digit rebounds or assists whenever he sees more than 30 minutes on the court. So long as the Magic continue to give the veteran point guard minutes down the stretch, Augustin will be a solid source of points, assists and rebounds from the point position.