Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads team with 27 points
Augustin totaled 27 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, three steals and two rebounds across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the Suns.
Despite starting every game so far this year, Augustin's season-high scoring total came out of no where Wednesday night. His efficiency from the charity stripe was his catalyst in the game, missing just one of his nine attempts Wednesday. He will look to build on his season-best performance as the the Magic take on the Raptors on Friday.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Paces team in loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Solid complementary production•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Solid work as facilitator in loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Flirts with double-double Sunday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Drops season-high 22 points in win•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...