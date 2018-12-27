Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads team with 27 points

Augustin totaled 27 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, three steals and two rebounds across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the Suns.

Despite starting every game so far this year, Augustin's season-high scoring total came out of no where Wednesday night. His efficiency from the charity stripe was his catalyst in the game, missing just one of his nine attempts Wednesday. He will look to build on his season-best performance as the the Magic take on the Raptors on Friday.