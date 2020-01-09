Magic's D.J. Augustin: Likely out Friday

Augustin is doubtful for Friday's contest against the Suns due to a left knee contusion, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

It's unclear when exactly Augustin hurt his knee and how severe it may be, but nevertheless, the veteran guard likely won't take the floor Friday barring any major progressions. Augustin's presumed absence could likely open the door for Josh Magette on Friday since Michael Carter-Williams is still not close to returning due to a shoulder injury.