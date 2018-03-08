Magic's D.J. Augustin: Listed as questionable for Friday
Augustin is dealing with a sprained right ankle and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.
Augustin likely suffered the injury during Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, though he did see a full 31-minute workload. Either way, it's giving him enough discomfort to be placed on the injury report, so there's a chance he's unable to take the court Friday. His level of participation in the team's morning shootaround should be a good indicator of his eventual availability and if he does miss time, Shelvin Mack would likely move into the starting five at point guard.
