Magic's D.J. Augustin: Listed as questionable
Augustin (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings.
Augustin missed Friday's game against the Suns with a bruised knee, but he was able to return to practice Sunday. His status should become more clear after Monday's morning shootaround.
