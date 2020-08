Augustin finished with 10 points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT) two boards, and five assists in 28 minutes of Thursday's 111-96 Game 2 loss to Milwaukee.

Augustin had a miserable shooting night, though he still managed to score in double digits thanks to a stellar night from the charity stripe. He's shooting just 13.7 percent from the field in the playoffs but has still averaged 10.5 points per game, thanks in large part to those free throws.