Magic's D.J. Augustin: Modest role in Game 4 loss
Augustin tallied eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes during the Magic's 107-85 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Sunday.
The veteran point guard got his series off to a rousing start in Game 1 with 25 points, but he's come nowhere close to the same caliber of performance over the subsequent three games. Augustin has gone a combined 7-for-19 from the floor in Games 2-4, scoring no more than nine points in any of those outings. Moreover, while he took a solid 13 shot attempts in Game 1, he's put up no more than seven in any of the following three installments of the series.
