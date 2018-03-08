Magic's D.J. Augustin: Near double-double in Wednesday's loss

Augustin totaled nine points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and one rebound across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Lakers.

Augustin played his usual complementary role on the offensive end and often served as an effective facilitator for his teammates. The veteran point guard's point total was actually his first in single digits over the last six games, a development largely prompted by his first sub-40-percent shooting effort since Feb. 12. Augustin naturally cedes plenty of usage to the likes of Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon, but he remains a serviceable source of scoring, shooting percentage and assists across all formats and figures to retain a hold of the starting job for the balance of the season.