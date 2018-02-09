Magic's D.J. Augustin: Nearly double-doubles in start

Augustin totaled 18 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes during a 100-98 win over the Hawks on Thursday.

Augustin was just one assist shy of picking up his second double-double of the season as he got the start after the trade of Elfrid Payton. The 35 minutes also marked a season high for Augustin. He should get plenty of minutes for the rest of the season, so he could post decent value when it comes to points and assists.

