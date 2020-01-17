Magic's D.J. Augustin: Out at least three weeks
Augustin is set to be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks after being diagnosed with left knee bone irritation Thursday.
Augustin is expected to miss roughly the next month of game action due to the injury. Look for Josh Magette to see more run as the backup point guard and for the Magic to lean heavily on Markelle Fultz while Augustin is on the mend.
