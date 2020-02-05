Play

Magic's D.J. Augustin: Out through All-Star break

Coach Steve Clifford said Augustin (knee) isn't expected back until after the All-Star break, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Augustin hasn't played since mid-January due to bone irritation in his left knee, and it sounds like he'll remain sidelined for another five games before potentially returning when the Magic resume play following the All-Star break (Feb. 21 vs Dallas).

