Magic's D.J. Augustin: Out Thursday
Augustin (knee) will not play Thursday against the Clippers.
As expected, Augustin will not play Thursday as he continues to battle a left knee bruise that has warranted a second MRI. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
