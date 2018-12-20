Magic's D.J. Augustin: Paces team in loss
Augusin scored a team-high 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two assists and a rebound in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 129-90 loss to the Spurs.
Both teams emptied their benches in the fourth quarter of the rout, otherwise Augustin might have posted even better scoring numbers. The journeyman continues to give the Magic solid if unspectacular minutes at point guard, and he's on pace for his best performance in assists since 2011-12.
