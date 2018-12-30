Magic's D.J. Augustin: Picks up ankle injury
Augustin tweaked his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against Detroit, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Augustin returned to the contest following the injury, but he was spotted icing his ankle in the locker room following the game and his status for Monday's tilt in Charlotte is unclear. Expect more information on his availability to surface closer to Monday's tip.
