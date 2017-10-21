Magic's D.J. Augustin: Picks up start vs. Cavs

Augustin will start at point guard Saturday against the Cavaliers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Augustin will get the start over Shelvin Mack in place of the injured Elfrid Payton (hamstring). The veteran played 23 minutes in Friday's loss to the Nets, notching 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and a steal. He should benefit from some increased run Saturday.