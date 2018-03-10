Magic's D.J. Augustin: Plays 28 minutes despite ankle concerns

Augustin (ankle) generated 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes in Friday's 94-88 loss to the Kings.

The veteran point guard was questionable heading into the contest, but he was able to essentially log his usual workload. Augustin has now scored in double digits in six of his last seven, and he continues to increase his efficiency as a facilitator. Factoring in Friday's production, the 30-year-old has dished out between five and nine assists in seven straight, helping him serve as a dependable multi-category producer for those who were fortunate enough to nab him off the wire upon the trade of Elfrid Payton to the Suns.