Magic's D.J. Augustin: Pops for 18 points Friday

Augustin had 18 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes during Friday's 132-118 victory over Minnesota.

Augustin had his best game since returning from injury and it comes as no surprise, given the absence of Evan Fournier (elbow). With Fournier likely to miss multiple games, Augustin could see his role increase to a point where he can be considered in 12-team leagues. He doesn't offer a lot of upside, although if you need a cheap source of points and assists, you could certainly do a lot worse.