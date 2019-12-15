Magic's D.J. Augustin: Posts 17 points, eight dimes
Augustin accumulated 17 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 130-119 win over the Pelicans.
Augustin was extremely efficient from all areas of the floor while repeatedly forcing his way to the charity stripe and falling two dimes shy of a double-double. Despite the demotion to the bench, Augustin's numbers haven't dropped off that substantially, so he's still a decent option in deep leagues.
