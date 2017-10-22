Magic's D.J. Augustin: Posts double-double in Saturday's start

Augustin supplied 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 114-93 win over the Cavaliers.

Augustin played well with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) sidelined, delivering an efficient double-double. Augustin took advantage of the opportunity, and will draw another start if Payton is forced to sit again on Tuesday versus the Nets, who have only been involved in high-scoring shootouts to date.