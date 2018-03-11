Magic's D.J. Augustin: Pours in 19 in Saturday's loss

Augustin pitched in 19 points (5-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), one rebound and one assist across 29 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.

Augustin played through an ankle issue Friday and contributed 12 points over 28 minutes, and his even more productive follow-up Saturday confirms that the injury isn't very restrictive. The veteran point guard has scored in double digits in five of the first six games of March and has now shot at least 50.0 percent in four of those contests. While his assists were way down Saturday, Augustin has been shining as a facilitator of late as well, keep his fantasy value rock-solid during the stretch run.