Magic's D.J. Augustin: Pours in 19 in Saturday's loss
Augustin pitched in 19 points (5-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), one rebound and one assist across 29 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.
Augustin played through an ankle issue Friday and contributed 12 points over 28 minutes, and his even more productive follow-up Saturday confirms that the injury isn't very restrictive. The veteran point guard has scored in double digits in five of the first six games of March and has now shot at least 50.0 percent in four of those contests. While his assists were way down Saturday, Augustin has been shining as a facilitator of late as well, keep his fantasy value rock-solid during the stretch run.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Plays 28 minutes despite ankle concerns•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Available Friday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Listed as questionable for Friday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Near double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 16 points in victory•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Struggles in Monday's loss•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...