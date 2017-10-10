Magic's D.J. Augustin: Pours in 24 points in Monday's preseason loss
Augustin supplied 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt), five assists, and one rebound in 24 minutes during Monday's 99-96 loss to the Mavericks.
Augustin started in place of Elfrid Payton (rest), and he had no issues scoring against the Mavericks' offensive-minded starting five. Augustin is still capable of filling it up on occasion, but more often than not the soon-to-be 30-year-old veteran won't see enough minutes to be trusted in most fantasy leagues.
