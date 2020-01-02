Magic's D.J. Augustin: Pours in 25 points, nine dimes

Augustin accumulated 25 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Wizards.

Augustin has reached double figures in scoring in seven of his last nine appearances and amassed a season high in this one. With Aaron Gordon (Achilles) still sidelined and Jonathan Isaac (knee) exiting in the first quarter, Augustin could be relied upon more than usual if injuries keep those aforementioned starters out for a bit. However, Friday's matchup versus the Heat represents a much more challenging opponent, particularly on the defensive end.