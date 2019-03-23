Magic's D.J. Augustin: Productive in OT win
Augustin scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight assists and six rebounds in 42 minutes during Friday's 123-119 overtime win over the Grizzlies.
It's the second time in the last four games Augustin has struck for at least 20 points, something he only managed to do five times previously this season. The veteran point guard is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 assists, 3.0 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over the last nine games as the Magic make a push for a playoff spot.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.