Magic's D.J. Augustin: Productive in OT win

Augustin scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight assists and six rebounds in 42 minutes during Friday's 123-119 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

It's the second time in the last four games Augustin has struck for at least 20 points, something he only managed to do five times previously this season. The veteran point guard is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 assists, 3.0 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over the last nine games as the Magic make a push for a playoff spot.