Magic's D.J. Augustin: Puts up 11 points in loss

Augustin produced 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four assists and a rebound in 21 minutes during Saturday's 113=01 loss to the Bucks.

Augustin's tenure at point guard has been a little underwhelming, as he's only collected more than four assists twice in six games. Although Jonathan Simmons and Jerian Grant show some potential, the Magic believe Augustin is their best choice at the moment. Augustin's fantasy value is limited and only usable if you're desperate for a guard.