Magic's D.J. Augustin: Puts up 11 points in loss
Augustin produced 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four assists and a rebound in 21 minutes during Saturday's 113=01 loss to the Bucks.
Augustin's tenure at point guard has been a little underwhelming, as he's only collected more than four assists twice in six games. Although Jonathan Simmons and Jerian Grant show some potential, the Magic believe Augustin is their best choice at the moment. Augustin's fantasy value is limited and only usable if you're desperate for a guard.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Ekes out double-double in win over Celtics•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Career high shooting percentage•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Will see reduced minutes during finale•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads team in scoring versus Hornets•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads team with 20 points Sunday•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...