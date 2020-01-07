Magic's D.J. Augustin: Quality effort Monday
Augustin posted 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 28 minutes during Monday's 101-89 victory over the Nets.
After struggling during his previous two outings, Augustin carved through Brooklyn's defense, scoring efficiently and distributing effectively. While he may not get the attention that Markelle Fultz does, Augustin is a legitimate fantasy option in deeper leagues and can even be streamed on four-game weeks in 12-team formats. He has six performances this season with at least two made threes and five assists.
