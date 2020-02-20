Magic's D.J. Augustin: Questionable Friday
Augustin (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Augustin has been sidelined since Jan. 15 due to left knee bone irritation, but it's possible he makes his return in the Magic's first game out of the All-Star break. More information on his status may arrive following Orlando's Friday morning shootaround.
