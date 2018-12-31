Magic's D.J. Augustin: Questionable Monday vs. Hornets

Augustin (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with Charlotte, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Augustin tweaked his ankle Sunday and, though the injury doesn't appear long-term, could miss some time. If he's ultimately held out look for Jerian Grant to pick up the spot start with Isaiah Briscoe likely getting some more bench minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories