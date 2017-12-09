Magic's D.J. Augustin: Questionable Saturday with quad injury
Augustin is nursing a quad injury and is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Augustin likely suffered the injury during the first portion of the Magic's back-to-back set Friday against the Nuggets. The team is dealing with backcourt injuries to Evan Fournier (ankle) and Terrance Ross (knee), making Augustin's health especially important, as he can play some shooting guard when needed. More word on Augustin's status should emerge as the team ramps up their activity leading up to tipoff. If he's ultimately unable to take the floor, Arron Afflalo and Mario Hezonja are two candidates to see extended run.
