Magic's D.J. Augustin: Questionable Sunday vs. Cavaliers

Augustin (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland due to an ankle sprain, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Augustin injured his ankle against the Pacers on Saturday and was forced to sit out for much of the second half. If he's ultimately held out or limited on Sunday look for Jerian Grant to pick up some extra minutes.

