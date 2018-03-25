Magic's D.J. Augustin: Rebound short of first career triple-double
Augustin supplied 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists and nine rebounds across 37 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 win over the Suns.
The veteran point guard came just a rebound shy of his first career triple-double, but still turned in a rewarding fantasy line. Augustin's point total was his best since a 32-point outburst against the Bucks on March 14, and he's now generated a pair of 10-assist efforts over the last three games. Moreover, Augustin's rebounding haul Saturday served as a season high, as he'd posted no more than six in any other game during the campaign.
