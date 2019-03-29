Magic's D.J. Augustin: Registers 18 points Thursday

Augustin posted 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Thursday's 115-98 loss to the Pistons.

On a night where nothing was falling, Augustin saw seven of his shots connect en route to the team's second-highest scoring performance. Although Augustin failed to put up his usual assist numbers Thursday, that can be attributed to a bad offensive night more than anything, as his average of 6.6 assists over the last eight games is just the difference of a couple players hitting their shots.