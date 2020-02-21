Magic's D.J. Augustin: Returning to action Friday
Augustin (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.
The veteran point guard has been sidelined since Jan. 23 due to bone irritation in his left knee, but he'll make his return to the court coming out of the All-Star break. Augustin is averaging 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists over 26.0 minutes in 39 games, but he seems likely to see more limited minutes Friday given the month-long absence.
