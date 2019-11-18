Magic's D.J. Augustin: Returns Sunday
Augustin returned to Sunday's contest after a left hand injury.
Augustin reportedly suffered a dislocated fifth metacarpal on his left hand during the second quarter versus the Wizards. Luckily, X-rays were negative and the guard is back on the bench for the second-half.
