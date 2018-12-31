Magic's D.J. Augustin: Ruled out Monday

Augustin (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Augustin tweaked his ankle during Sunday's game against the Pistons, and the issue is apparently bothersome enough to keep him sidelined for at least one game. Jerian Grant will start at point guard in his absence, while Augustin's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Bulls.