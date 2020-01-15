Magic's D.J. Augustin: Ruled out Wednesday
Augustin (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Lakers.
As expected, Augustin will sit out the front end of Orlando's back-to-back set due to a left knee injury. It's unclear if he'll be ready to return for Thursday's game against the Clippers. Markelle Fultz should handle to majority of point guard duties Wednesday with Augustin and Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder) both sidelined.
