Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 12 points in 25 minutes

Augustin provided 12 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists, and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 loss to the Clippers.

Augustin continues to hold down the fort as the team's starting point guard, providing decent contributions in the scoring and assists categories. This game aside, he's also been a steady source of threes and boasts solid percentages from the field, free-throw line, and beyond the arc. As long as the Magic don't become buyers at the trade deadline and acquire a better lead ball-handler, Augustin appears locked into a decent role this season.