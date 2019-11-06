Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 13 in 27 minutes

Augustin posted 13 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two assists and one rebound in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 loss to the Thunder.

Augustin earned more minutes than starting point guard Markelle Fultz (24), but Fultz had the superior stat line. The two shared the court for a brief stretch and could continue to do so going forward. Still, if Fultz capitalizes on his promotion, Augustin's already limited fantasy value will likely take a hit.