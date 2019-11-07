Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 13 points as substitute

Augustin chipped in with 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), six assists and two steals during Orlando's 107-106 loss against Dallas on Wednesday night.

Augustin had one of his best performances of the season and led Orlando's point guards in playing time during this contest. Markelle Fultz should remain as the starter going forward, but Augustin should retain decent upside in the coming weeks, especially if he keeps seeing healthy minutes off the bench.