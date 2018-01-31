Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 13 points in Tuesday's loss

Augustin had 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Rockets.

Augustin saw more minutes than any Magic player besides Johnathon Simmons, as the 30-year-old veteran and fellow backup point guard Shelvin Mack filled it up offensively. Augustin has scored in double figures in five of the last nine games, and coach Frank Vogel has proven willing to stick with the hot hands, as evidenced by Elfrid Payton receiving just 18 minutes on Tuesday. With that being said, Augustin won't be a reliable option in standard leagues unless Payton is dealt or gets injured.