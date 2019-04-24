Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 15 in loss

Augustin totaled 15 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and a rebound over 26 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

After scoring 25 and nailing the game winner in Game 1 of the series, Augustin checked out for three games, averaging 8.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in Games 2-4. He came back in Game 5 with a solid 15-point four-assist effort, but it wasn't enough for Orlando. The team heads home after a 4-1 first-round loss to the Raptors.

