Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 16 points in victory

Augustin recorded 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 victory over the Grizzlies.

Augustin continues his strong play of late, finishing with double-digit scoring for the fourth consecutive game. He has also converted on 11 three-pointers and dished out 29 assists in that same period. He should remain the starting point-guard for the rest of the season, and while he doesn't do much outside of those three categories, he remains a nice low-end guard option in most formats.