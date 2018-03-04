Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 16 points in victory
Augustin recorded 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 victory over the Grizzlies.
Augustin continues his strong play of late, finishing with double-digit scoring for the fourth consecutive game. He has also converted on 11 three-pointers and dished out 29 assists in that same period. He should remain the starting point-guard for the rest of the season, and while he doesn't do much outside of those three categories, he remains a nice low-end guard option in most formats.
More News
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Struggles in Monday's loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Nearly double-doubles in start•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Starting at point guard Thursday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Leads Magic bench with 16 on Monday•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 13 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's D.J. Augustin: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...