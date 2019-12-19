Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 18 points off bench
Augustin had 18 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 7-7 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 113-104 loss at Denver.
Augustin has scored at least 17 points in each of his last three games and while he continues to come off the bench, his scoring totals should make him fantasy relevant in most formats. Especially since he is producing at a steady rate despite not reaching the 30-minute plateau in each of his last 11 games.
