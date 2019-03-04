Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 19 in loss
Augustin totaled 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.
Augustin had his highest point total in 13 games in Sunday's contest, contributing five boards and five assists in the loss. The ankle injury that forced him to miss time against the Pacers on Saturday didn't seem to affect him, and Augustin should continue to see a normal workload moving forward.
