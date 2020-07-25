Augustin accumulated 21 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 loss to the Lakers.

Augustin was the lone starter who had it going offensively in this one, and he finished with more points than minutes while missing only one field-goal attempt. Markelle Fultz (undisclosed) participated in portions of the team's five-on-five practice on Friday, though it's unclear when he will return to the lineup. For as long as Fultz remains sidelined, Augustin will likely continue to be relied upon a bit more heavily than normal.